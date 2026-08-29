2 Texas-based churches hold storm relief giveaway for residents in Gary, Indiana

More than two weeks after severe storms and prolonged power outages in Northwest Indiana, two Texas-based organizations brought relief efforts to Gary.

"True ministry is seeing the need and meeting the need and that's what they did today," said Bishop Roosevelt Dixon of Christ Center Church.

"This is where the long-term recovery efforts come in," said Tiffany Brinkley of United Megacare. "This is not a one-time outreach. We were boots on the ground today, but if this was ever to happen again, God forbid, we want to know that they have family."

The Potter's House of Dallas and United Megacare gave away 1,500 boxes containing essentials like food, water, and toiletries for families.

Federal help is available across Indiana for victims of storm damage.

FEMA disaster assistance has mobile intake centers through Sept. 5.

Indiana also has its own disaster relief fund. Residents can apply online and receive up to $5,000.