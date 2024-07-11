Storm chances in Chicago with heat and humidity on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) — One more day before heat and humidity move back into the Chicago area.
Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with highs near 80 degrees. There's a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Friday's high will be int he mid-80s with more humidity and stay storm chances.
Heat and humidity build with feels-like temperatures potentially reaching or exceeding 100 degrees this weekend. The heat continues into Monday and Tuesday.