Storm chances in Chicago with heat and humidity on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) — One more day before heat and humidity move back into the Chicago area.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with highs near 80 degrees. There's a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Friday's high will be int he mid-80s with more humidity and stay storm chances.

Heat and humidity build with feels-like temperatures potentially reaching or exceeding 100 degrees this weekend. The heat continues into Monday and Tuesday.