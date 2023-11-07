Store clerk exchanges gunfire with attempted robbers at Chicago liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A store clerk is in serious condition after an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store in West Ridge ended with shots fired Monday night.

Chicago police say around 10 p.m. two men entered the California Food and Liquors, near California and Devon, drew their guns and demanded money from the store clerk.

The store clerk tried to fight them off, physically struggling with one as the other continued to approach the counter. One suspect grabbed a glass bottle and hit the clerk over the head.

The clerk then pulled out a gun and exchanged shots with the two offenders before running off.

The clerk was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition with cuts to the head.

No arrests have been made.