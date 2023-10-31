Watch CBS News
Stolen SUV crashes into Chicago business during attempted break-in

By Elyssa Kaufman, Lou Kleinberg

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The driver of a stolen Jeep crashed into a business in Wicker Park early Tuesday morning 

Around 4:30 a.m., the SUV crashed into Round Two, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. 

CBS 2's nonstop news crews captured a photo of the crash. 

Police said the offenders were not able to enter the business. 

CBS 2 spoke with the owner of the Jeep. He assumed his car was parked outside until police told him it was stolen. 

"It was not parked right outside," Ryder Borre said. 

No injuries were reported. 

First published on October 31, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

