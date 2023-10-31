Stolen SUV crashes into Chicago business during attempted break-in

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The driver of a stolen Jeep crashed into a business in Wicker Park early Tuesday morning

Around 4:30 a.m., the SUV crashed into Round Two, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

CBS 2's nonstop news crews captured a photo of the crash.

Police said the offenders were not able to enter the business.

CBS 2 spoke with the owner of the Jeep. He assumed his car was parked outside until police told him it was stolen.

"It was not parked right outside," Ryder Borre said.

No injuries were reported.