Stolen Porsche slams into BMW in West Loop; witness says three armed suspects caught

Witness says driver ran red light, crashed into two cars in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen Porsche crashed into a BMW and another car in the West Loop Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at Canal and Monroe streets. Video at the scene showed a man led by police into an ambulance in handcuffs.

The driver whose car was hit told CBS 2 three men in the stolen Porsche sped through a red light and broadsided his BMW. He said the men in the BMW then got out and ran – and they all had guns.

The accident victim said a pedestrian tackled one of the suspects, and police got the other two.

Chicago Police and the Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating.