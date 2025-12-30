Stolen ATM ditched in Douglass Park on West Side of Chicago

Chicago police were investigating a stolen ATM that was found abandoned in Douglass Park on Tuesday morning on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said the ATM was recovered around 10:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Burkhardt Drive, near the lagoon inside the park.

The broken and smashed ATM was still sitting on the side of the road late Tuesday afternoon as a Chicago police forensics team photographed it and dusted it for fingerprints.

It's unclear how long the ATM was in the park before police recovered it. There was no sign of any money.

Police said it was unclear where the ATM came from.