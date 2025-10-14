Stolen ambulance tries to lead police on chase down Tri-State Tollway; 1 in custody.

One person is in custody after stealing a private ambulance in Elmhurst, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon.

The private Lifeline ambulance was reported stolen in the western suburbs around 4 p.m. The suspect apparently jumped into the driver's seat and took off with the medic still inside.

The thief got onto the Tri-State Tollway in an attempt to escape as police gave chase, but he was stymied by ongoing roadwork. The thief even activated the ambulance's lights and sires to try to get through the gridlock, but there's no shoulder for other driver's to pull onto and nowhere for anyone to go.

So with the description of the stolen vehicle in hand, police quickly surrounded the ambulance and pulled the suspect out of the driver's seat.

One person was taken into custody, and the EMT in the ambulance was rescued. No injuries have been reported.

The ambulance is now on the shoulder of the southbound Tri-State at Ogden near Hinsdale as the investigation continues.