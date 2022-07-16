Still no arrests in shooting that killed baby Cecelia Thomas in South Shore -- where's the outrage?

No arrests in shooting that killed baby Cecelia Thomas in South Shore -- where's the outrage?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After three weeks, there has still been no arrest in the shooting that killed 5-month-old Cecelia Thomas as she rode in a car in South Shore.

Yet something else is missing – no rallies or outage from some in the community.

Keep in mind a 5-month-old died while simply riding in the family's car. We tried to dive into the question Friday night – where's the rage?

Cecelia is the youngest murder victim in the streets of Chicago this year. It was back on Friday, June 24, when someone opened fire on the family's Chevrolet Malibu in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood.

A bullet pierced the child in the head. Cecelia's mother begged for help.

"You see me. You see the pain I'm feeling. You need to turn yourself in because you don't even understand how I'm feeling," said Cecelia's mother, JuAnita Harris – raising her voice as she addressed the killer in our report back on July 2. "But you had that gun! You know you had that gun, and the driver knows too! Yank that person by the collar! Turn yourself in!"

Three weeks later, Chicago Police released images of the car they say the shooter drove. City cameras captured a burgundy Chrysler 300 in the area before and after the deadly shooting.

"People need to stomp. People need to make noise. People need to find who they need to find," said Pastor Donovan Price.

Price, of Street Pastors Chicago and the victim advocacy group Solutions and Resources, continues to work with Baby Cecelia's family and mother.

"She wanted you all to know that it still hurts," Price said, "and that she's just trying to put her life back – going back to work."

Yet as the mom tries picking up the pieces without her 5-month-old, Cecelia's case seems to lack community outrage.

"There's a lot of reason, perhaps, that people aren't getting as upset as they used to," Price said.

Back in 2013, when someone shot and killed 6-month-old Jonylah Watkins in her father's arms while in a minivan in Woodlawn, we saw rallies - and even an overflow outside the funeral service.

"I don't know if they were more outraged, but they were definitely more likely to get up and go out and do something; stand with family and stand with the community," Price said.

Now, nine years later, there's near-silence in Baby Cecelia's murder.

Terry: "For little Cecelia, the rage; outrage should be what?"

Price: "Noticeable."

The pastor questions, where's the solidarity?

"Maybe if the community got upset, there would be no place to run; no place to hide," Price said.

Baby Cecelia has been laid to rest, but the family can't really rest until the child's killer is arrested. Police hope the new video of the car will help crack the case open.

Anyone with information should call at (312) 747-8271, or submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.