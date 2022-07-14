Police release video of vehicle wanted in murder of 5-month-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police released video of the vehicle wanted in connection to the murder of a 5-month-old girl last month.

Police responded to a shooting on June 24 around 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive.

The baby, identified as Cecilia Thomas by the Medical Examiner's Office, was in a tan Chevrolet when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots – striking the infant in the head, according to police.

The baby was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a burgundy four-door 2020 Chrysler 300 with a Georgia license plate number RUR3078.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or occupants is asked to contact Area 2 Homicide Detective Clinton at 312-747-8271.