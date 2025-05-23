Car erupts in flames after flipping over guardrail on Stevenson Expressway and onto rail yard

A car flipped over on the Stevenson Expressway and fell onto train tracks in a rail yard early Friday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said a car was driving on the outbound Stevenston Expressway ramp to Pulaski Road when it hit a guardrail, overturned onto the track, and caught fire. Police said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The driver left the scene before police arrived and was last seen running on the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.