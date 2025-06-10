Actor Steve Carell will be Northwestern University commencement speaker

Steve Carell, award winning actor, writer, and producer, is set to be Northwestern University's commencement speaker for the class of 2025.

The ceremony will be held at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 15 at 10:30 am.

"Steve Carell is an absolute treasure, and I am thrilled he will be our commencement speaker," said President Michael Schill. "Steve is such a versatile actor, who brings humor and humanity to every role, from 'The Office' to 'The Morning Show' and his recent work on Broadway. I cannot wait to hear him address our Class of 2025."

Carell will also be receiving an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts at the ceremony.

"I'm thrilled to be speaking at Northwestern's commencement this year," Carell said in a statement. "My speech's theme will be 'The Importance of Lowering Expectations,' which for these graduates, should start with my speech."

Northwestern's 167th commencement ceremony will be livestreamed on Northwestern's Graduation Weekend 2024 website.