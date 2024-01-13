Bills-Steelers NFL Wild Card Weekend game postponed until Monday

Heavy snow, high winds will make for potentially treacherous travel to New York for Steelers-Bills g Heavy snow, high winds will make for potentially treacherous travel to New York for Steelers-Bills g 01:32

Fans will have to wait another day for the Steelers vs. Bills AFC Wild Card matchup.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NFL have agreed to postpone the game to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, rather than 1 p.m. on Sunday.

"In consultation with our emergency response teams, [Buffalo Bills] leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 p.m. Monday," the governor said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western New York is expecting heavy, lake-effect snowfall as well as high winds, which could make playing in those elements dangerous.

"Due to public safety concerns in the light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m....the decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety," the Bills said in a statement.

Heavy lake-effect snow and strong winds are expected this weekend, while snow accumulations in the area could range from 1 to 3 feet. The governor also announced a full travel ban in Erie County will be in effect beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. This is not the first time in the last 10 years the Steelers have had a playoff game postponed.

In 2017, the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs was moved from 1:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to an impending storm. The Steelers went on to win that game 18-16.

Should the Steelers win on Monday, they'll head to Baltimore to take on the rival Ravens, the AFC's top seed.

Thousands of football fans are braving freezing temperatures and winter storms this weekend to watch their favorite teams take the field. In Kansas City with -2 degrees Fahrenheit expected and wind chills making it even colder when the Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Temperatures in Texas are expected to have plummeted to below freezing, with snow, rain and wind making it worse when the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Kerry Breen contributed reporting