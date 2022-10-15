State, local leaders join Rev. Jesse Jackson for 81st birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fitting celebration was held Friday night for the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

State and local leaders joined Jackson for his 81st birthday. They did the same thing the civil rights icon has done for most of his life – calling for change.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and others attended the event at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave.

Speaking to reporters, Jackson and the staff of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition talked about their 2022 agenda, and all they hope to accomplish.

Organizers also called for an end to the War in Ukraine.