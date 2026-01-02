Starved Rock State Park $18 million trail improvement project underway

Illinois' most popular state park is getting a $18 million upgrade.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources launched the Starved Rock State Park trail improvement project in late 2025, and it's set to continue into late 2026.

The IDNR said the trail work will allow the agency to reopen several closed trails and expand recreational activities. The park features many timber bridges, stairways, boardwalks and retaining walls that have deteriorated over the years and need repairs.

Currently, Brown Bluff trail above French Canyon, the Lone Tree Canyon Staircase, Tonti Canyon and Tonti Bridge, the west side trail from LaSalle Canyon to Tonti Canyon, Owl Canyon Overlook and the trail from the west entrance to the boat ramp area are all unavailable to visitors as they undergo work.

The IDNR said it will post updates to its website as areas close and reopen so that visitors can plan their hikes accordingly.

The park, the Starved Rock Lodge and other amenities will remain open throughout the project.