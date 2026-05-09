"Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive" supporting north suburban food pantry

Letter carriers are teaming up with local suburban leaders to combat food insecurity this weekend.

Moraine Township leaders are partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the annual "Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive" to support the Moraine Township Food Pantry.

Organizers said the pantry is seeing an increased need after changes to SNAP benefit eligibility.

Residents in Highland Park, Highwood, Fort Sheridan, and parts of Deerfield and Lake Forest were asked to leave non-perishable food in their mailboxes ahead of Saturday, May 9, for letter carriers to pick up.

Anyone outside the area can drop off donations directly at Moraine Township, 800 Central Avenue, Highland Park. A list of needed items is available online.

SNAP benefits end for nearly 150,000 people in Illinois

As many as 150,000 Illinois SNAP participants lost their benefits last week due to new, stricter eligibility rules in the Trump Administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill."

The bill requires all able-bodied adults 64 or younger to meet new work requirements to keep their food stamp benefits by either working, volunteering, or going to school for at least 80 hours a month.

The new requirements apply to people ages 18 to 64, including veterans and unhoused people.