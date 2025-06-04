Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during argument on Red Line CTA Lake station platform in downtown Chicago

 A man was attacked on a CTA platform in The Loop on Tuesday night, Chicago police said. 

Around 11:45 p.m., Chicago police said a man stabbed a 42-year-old man with a sharp object during an argument that turned physical on the CTA Clark/Lake station underground platform.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with injuries to his right arm. He was listed in good condition. 

It is not clear what led up to the argument.   

Police are searching for the suspect.

No arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

