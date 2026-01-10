Man stabbed to death at CTA Blue Line station in The Loop

A man was found stabbed to death at a CTA Blue Line station in downtown Chicago early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was found unresponsive with puncture wounds to the chest and abdomen in the 100 block of Lake Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

CPD is investigating.