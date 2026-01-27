Teens plead not guilty to sexually assaulting St. Viator High School classmate after graduation party

Two teenagers entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday morning, after being charged last month with sexually assaulting a St. Viator High School classmate last summer in Chicago's west suburbs.

Zachary Mascolo, 19, of Arlington Heights, and Jon Clary II, 19, of Bartlett, both are accused of sexually assaulting a female classmate at a graduation party on June 15 in Roselle. They were initially charged in December in DuPage County, and according to court records were indicted on additional charges earlier this month.

Mascolo is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping, and one count of unlawful restraint.

Clary is charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping, and one count of unlawful restraint.

Both pleaded not guilty to all charges at an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. Clary and Mascolo both were released from custody after their first court appearance in December. They are due back in court in March.

Co-defendant Kevin Niemec, 18, of Prospect Heights, who is being held at the DuPage County Jail while he awaits trial, pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

Niemiec is charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping, and one count of unlawful restraint. He's due back in court on Feb. 9.