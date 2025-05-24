St. Sabina teens host peace carnival, criticize push for "snap curfews" in Chicago

With summer right around the corner, some Chicago teenagers on Saturday were calling out city leaders over a plan to allow police to impose so-called "snap curfews."

Although a final vote has been delayed until next month, the City Council has advanced an ordinance that would allow Police Supt. Larry Snelling to declare temporary curfews anywhere in the city for up to 3 hours on as little as 30 minutes' notice in an effort to stop teen takeovers.

Police could declare the curfews when any gathering of 20 people in public "is likely to result in, substantial harm to the safety of the community or others, or substantial damage to property, or substantial injuries to a person, including participants, or in a manner that otherwise presents or causes, or in a manner that is likely to present or cause, substantial harm to public health, safety, or welfare."

Critics have said the ordinance is unconstitutional, and would subject Black and Brown teens to over-policing, and open the city up to lawsuits and police misconduct payouts.

The BRAVE Youth Leaders, an anti-violence youth program at St. Sabina church, said the city instead should provide more extensive youth programs instead of focusing on tightening curfew laws.

St. Sabina Academy alum Alexander Smith said youth curfews "may seem like an easy answer to the problem of youth violence, but in reality they are a temporary solution; one that only addresses the symptoms, but not the cause of the issue."

"What truly makes a difference is meaningful community engagement. We need to invest in youth programs that have mentorships, that teach youth life skills," he said.

St. Sabina was hosting a "peace carnival" and youth basketball tournament over the Memorial Day weekend.

Organizers said such events give teens a place to safe place to gather and interact with positive role models.