St. Sabina offers $10,000 reward for info on drive-by shooting killing one person, injuring four others

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Saint Sabina Church is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on a mass shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police were called 78th and Wood just after midnight Sunday after an apparent drive-by shooting. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings at the scene.

Nineteen-year-old Tacara Tunstall was killed and four other teens were wounded.

Father Michael Pfleger is asking anyone with information to call Saint Sabina Church adding "the community will not tolerate the killing of our children."

Posted by Father Michael Pfleger on Monday, August 15, 2022
August 15, 2022

