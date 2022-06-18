St. Sabina kicks off summer "Friday Night Peace Walks" to ward off violence; "We believe in the movement"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side community is kicking off the weekend by trying to ward off violence. Hundreds showed up in Auburn Gresham as Saint Sabina Church held the first of its summer "Friday Night Peace Walks."

They want to stop gun violence and put an end to the senseless killings across Chicago.

Nicole Driver and her biker crew joined the peace walk for the first time.

"We believe in the movement," she said.

While many will question if the walks are working, those out on this night believe it shows every shooting, each victim, still hurts and deeply impacts the entire community.

"Let people know that we all don't tolerate what's going on in the city," Driver said.

Father Michael Pfleger said, when neighbors see the peace walk, they feel safer, and crime decreases.

"Every Friday night when we usually go out, we ask them, 'Where's the tension at? Where has there been a shooting? Where's there something going on?'" Pfleger said.

Before the march, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton spoke to the crowd.

"Where we have to start is in our homes," Lightfoot said.

Another key speaker, Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu, 22, who grew up on the South Side.

"I know I'm sick and tired of this feeling, and this sadness. I'm sure you are too," he said.

He spoke about his personal story of losing a friend as a child to gun violence. It's why he stands in solidarity with so many whose loved ones were murdered.

"I've been blessed to have so many awards, played for so many championships, even being able to be drafted into the NBA, but by far this is my best accomplishment: being with you guys, helping make the city a better city," he said.

During the peace march, participants held signs and pictures of those killed on the streets, optimistic they can prevent others from losing their lives.

Many people participating in the walk lost loved ones to gun violence, and those cases remain unsolved. While they want those cases to be solved, they're optimistic and hopeful Chicagoans can turn things around this summer, and put down the guns.