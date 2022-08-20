St. Sabina hosts back-to-school block party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last weekend of summer for Chicago Public Schools students.

Saint Sabina Church hosted a block party to get kids ready. The church set up bouncy houses and games, and served food for 1,000 people.

Kids were also treated to free haircuts and a book bag giveaway.

"I just think this is a great, great thing. It's peaceful. You know, the kids are having fun. What's better than that?" youth mentor Joseph Saunders said.

Father Michael Pfleger said kids were doing what they're supposed to: laughing, playing, and having fun.

Classes begin for CPS students on Monday.