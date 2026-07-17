St. Sabina Church leaders and members criticize handling of probe into Father Michael Pfleger

The leadership and members of St. Sabina Church spoke out on Friday, defending longtime pastor Fr. Michael Pfleger, who has stepped aside from the ministry amid an allegation of sexual abuse.

Last week, the Archdiocese of Chicago said the Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Father Pfleger that was alleged to have occurred at St. Sabina more than 30 years ago.

Due to the allegation, Pfleger has temporarily stepped aside from the ministry, and will live away from the parish during the investigation, the archdiocese said.

Pfleger's supporters are accusing the archdiocese of mishandling its investigation into the accusation against him. At a news conference on Friday, a church leader read a letter to the archdiocese, calling for change.

"We have concluded that the policy itself requires serious examination and a meaningful reform. Justice cannot exist if fairness is extended to only one side of the process," said Felicia Chase, chair of the St. Sabina Family Parish Council.

In response, the archdiocese issued the following statement: "We are committed to following the same thorough and impartial process with everyone so accused. Only by doing this can we be assured of fairness to all concerned."

Pfleger maintains he is innocent. He was accused of sexual abuse in 2021 and in 2022, but after investigations, the archdiocese cleared Pfleger of wrongdoing both times.