Parents rattled, call for safety measures after 23 gunshots ring out near St. Rita High School freshman baseball game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents on Friday described a terrifying experience as 23 gunshots rang out near two high school baseball games and a track meet on Chicago's Southwest Side the evening before.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, no one was injured when the shots were fired steps from the baseball field from St. Rita of Cascia High School on South Western Avenue. But at least six cars were hit by bullets, and the incident has left m any players and their families rattled.

Some parents are asking for safety measures to be put in place.

Video from the dugout of a freshman baseball game between the St. Rita Freshman Mustangs and Marmion Academy shows everyone's delayed reaction.

Players dropped to the ground as soon as they recognized what they were hearing.

Hickey spoke with several parents about their terrifying experience watching from the stands Thursday night. Most did not want to be identified because of safety concerns.

"It took a minute, I think, for me to even process what was going on," said the mom of one varsity player who was on the field. "I've never experienced violent gunfire. The boys on the field hit the ground."

St. Rita is located at 7740 S. Western Ave. The gunfire rang out at a McDonald's drive-thru steps away at 7832 S. Western Ave.

Some parents said they've had long-existing safety concerns with that McDonald's in particular. They are advocating for a barrier of some sort between the McDonald's parking lot and the St. Rita's baseball field right behind it.

"It just can't be: 'OK, well, nobody was hurt or killed. We just go on and pick up where we left off,'" the player's mother said. "It needs to be addressed."

We reached out to McDonald's about their request. McDonald's franchise owner-operator Vincent Hale issued this statement:

"We are deeply upset by this incident that took place in our parking lot and are thankful there were no injuries. We are happy to discuss ways we can work together with St. Rita's on the safety surrounding our restaurant and their school."

St. Rita declined our request for an on-camera interview, but did send us a statement, saying:

"Yesterday's incident in our neighborhood was disturbing and a sad reminder that violence can occur anywhere at any time. We thank our security staff and law enforcement for their quick response. We remain fully committed to the safety of our students, faculty, staff, parents, and guests."