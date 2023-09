Kite Festival hosted by St. Oscar Romero Parish happening on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Keep an eye on the sky!

Saint Oscar Romero Parish is hosting a Kite Festival on Saturday.

It starts at 10 a.m. in Cornell Square Park near 50th and Wood Street.

You can bring or build your own kite.

Awards will be given out for categories like height, length, and theme.