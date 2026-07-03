Cardinals pound Cubs 17-1, Nathan Church and Masyn Winn hit 3-run HRs

Nathan Church and Masyn Winn hit three-run homers and the St. Louis Cardinals had 17 hits overall to cool off the Chicago Cubs 17-1 on Friday.

Winn and Alec Burleson had two hits and four RBIs each to help St. Louis win for the fourth time in its last five games and end NL Central rival Chicago's five-game win streak. Ivan Herrera and Blaze Jordan had three hits each.

Cardinals starter Andre Pallante (10-5) limited the Cubs to five hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings.

Church's drive off David Peterson (4-7) in the second inning was his third in four games. The center fielder has eight RBIs in the span.

Alex Bregman had two hits and drove in the Cubs' run with a double in the seventh inning. The Cubs, who beat San Diego 23-3 on Wednesday, became the first team to win a game by 20 or more runs, then lose the next by 10 or more, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Peterson gave up a career-high 10 earned runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in his second start with the Cubs since being acquired from the Mets on June 25. The Cardinals went on to build a 17-0 lead, their biggest over an opponent since an 18-0 lead at Pittsburgh on May 22, 2022.

Peterson was struck in the shoulder by Jordan's comebacker with two outs in the second, but remained in the game. The left-hander yielded Church's drive to right on a down-the-middle curve in the next at-bat for a 3-0 St. Louis lead.

Peterson was tagged for three more runs in the third, then four in the fourth after walking the bases loaded.

Bryse Wilson relieved and allowed Winn's homer, on an 0-2 pitch, that made it 11-0.

The Cardinals tacked on three runs off Wilson in the fifth, two more in the sixth and another in the seventh.

The game was delayed by 10 minutes by thunderstorms.

Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (6-4, 4.09 ERA) faces Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (5-6, 4.30) on Saturday night.