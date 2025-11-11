St. Isidore Catholic School students honor veterans at Bartlett senior home on Veterans Day

A group of seventh and eighth graders from St. Isidore Catholic School participated in a special ceremony on Tuesday at a Bartlett senior living home to honor those who served for Veterans Day.

A room can fill up with gratitude pretty quickly. On one hand, kids like Melissa Kari are just grateful for a field trip. On the other hand, they have gratitude for veterans like 84-year-old Philip Bozant.

"We were excited to go on a field trip, and they told us that we were going to see the veterans on Veterans Day, and we're all so excited because we really appreciate all that they do," Melissa said. "This is very fun and everyone's so excited to be here."

Bozant, a Marine Corps and Air Force veteran who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War, is now a resident at Hearthwood Senior Living in Bartlett.

On Tuesday, Hearthwood invited dozens of students from St. Isidore in Bloomingdale to help show gratitude to veterans.

The kids handed over special pins to Bozant and 49 other veterans who collectively served more than 160 years in the military. They also gave them decorations for their doors in honor of Veterans Day.

"I think it made them really feel good, because they probably appreciated people coming here for them," Melissa said.

Of all the gratitude on Veterans Day, a single thank you was enough to deeply move a Marine like Bozant.

"It's really nice," he said.