IHSA boys' basketball semifinals: Whitney Young, Glenbard West are winners; St. Ignatius, Simeon each fall short

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- In the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament in Champaign Friday, St. Ignatius College Prep took on Springfield's Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Boys Class 3A semifinals.

The St. Ignatius Wolfpack had a hot start with an early 12-0 run – including an and-one layup from senior Noah Davis. But Sacred Heart-Griffin's Zack Hawkinson had a game-high 22 points, and St. Ignatius fell in the semis 50-39.

Meanwhile, Simeon Career Academy took on downstate Metamora High School in the other Class 3A semifinal Friday.

In the fourth quarter, Simeon senior Aviyon Morris shot a three-pointer to push the lead to six. But they were down three late, and Jaylen Drane's later heave from the three-point line missed.

Simeon lost 47-50.

Whitney Young knocked off Barrington in the Class 4A semis. Barrington came out hot from long rage and gained a 13-point lead in the first quarter, but Whitney Young stormed back and rallied to a 51-47 win.

Glenbard West took on Bolingbrook in the other Class 4A semifinal. Glenbard ended the half on a 12-0 run during the last 1:40m, and it was quite the game for Bobby Durkin, who tied a 4A record with seven three-pointers.

Glenbard West won 77-47. They still have not lost a game to a team from Illinois this year.

They will face Whitney Young for the title Saturday.