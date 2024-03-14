St. Bonaventure beats Loyola Chicago 75-74 in 2OT in Atlantic 10 Tournament

Daryl Banks III scored 22 points, including three free throws with 12.7 seconds left in the second overtime, and seventh-seeded Bonaventure defeated No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago 75-74 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Banks made a 3-pointer with 29.3 seconds left in the first overtime for a 65-63 lead, and he added another with 2:16 remaining to make it 72-68.

Desmond Watson inbounded it with 3.4 seconds left in the second overtime and got it back, but his long 3-pointer didn't hit the rim as time expired.

Banks had eight rebounds for the Bonnies (20-12). Mika Adams-Woods scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Noel Brown shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Ramblers (23-9) were led by Philip Alston, who posted 22 points and eight rebounds. Dame Adelekun added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Loyola Chicago. Miles Rubin had 12 points and three blocks.

St. Bonaventure entered halftime down 31-22.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.