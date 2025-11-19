Data breach at St. Anthony Hospital might have exposed personal information of more than 6,600 patients and staff

A data breach at St. Anthony Hospital in Chicago might have exposed the personal information of more than 6,600 patients and staff, officials warned on Wednesday.

Hospital officials confirmed that they learned in February that an "unauthorized party" might have accessed some employee email accounts.

After launching an investigation, working with outside cybersecurity experts, St. Anthony determined personal information might have been exposed, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, prescription information, and medical histories.

"We have no evidence that any personal information has been or will be misused for identity theft or medical/financial fraud as a direct result of this incident," the hospital said in a statement.

Hospital officials said they will notify anyone it learns has been affected by the data breach.

St. Anthony is encouraging patients and staff to take steps to protect themselves against identity theft by placing a fraud alert or security freeze on their credit files, obtaining free credit reports, and reviewing financial accounts for unusual activity.

Anyone with questions about the incident can call a dedicated toll-free hotline at 877-580-4384 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.