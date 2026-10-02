2 Catholic schools in Chicago and Cleveland place friendly wager on White Sox vs. Guardians in ALDS

As the White Sox prepare to face off against the Guardians in the American League Division Series, two Catholic schools with the same name in Chicago and Cleveland are engaged in a friendly competition.

St. Albert the Great School in Cleveland put out a challenge to St. Albert the Great in southwest suburban Burbank.

If the White Sox win the series, students and staff at St. Albert the Great in Cleveland will wear White Sox jerseys. If the Guardians win, St. Adalbert the Great in Burbank will don Guardians jerseys.

First pitch of Game 1 of the ALDS is scheduled for noon on Saturday in Cleveland.

For the first two games in Cleveland, the White Sox will host official watch parties at the historic Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport.

You have to reserve a ticket online, but they are free. You can pay for a VIP table or special parking, if you'd like. Find the details on whitesox.com/postseason.