St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish hosting second street mass to end violence in Little Village

Little Village church hosting another mass to end violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people on the West Side will take to the streets on Thursday in an effort to stop violence.

St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish is hosting another street mass in Little Village.

Our nonstop news team was at last week's mass.

Parish leaders will spread the gospel message and pray for peace.

The service will happen on Spaulding between 26th and 27th Street at 7 p.m.

Another service is set for next Tuesday.