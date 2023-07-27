Watch CBS News
St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish hosting second street mass to end violence in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people on the West Side will take to the streets on Thursday in an effort to stop violence.

St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish is hosting another street mass in Little Village.

Our nonstop news team was at last week's mass.

Parish leaders will spread the gospel message and pray for peace.

The service will happen on Spaulding between 26th and 27th Street at 7 p.m.

Another service is set for next Tuesday.

July 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

