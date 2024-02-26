Spring for two days in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) - There are Red Flag Warnings posted for a high fire danger because arm conditions and gusty winds will aid in fires getting out of control.

CBS

Highs touch near 70 today, breaking a record that was set back in 2000. There's a low potential for storms Monday night, and mild temperatures continue.

CBS

CBS

Tuesday afternoon brings a better chance for thunderstorms (mainly between 4-10 pm). Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible with these storms.

CBS

Temperatures come crashing down as a front swings through with highs in the 20s and 30s Wednesday.

Scattered snow showers will also be possible early Wednesday. A quick recovery is expected as high moderate back to the 40s later in the week and 60s by the weekend.

CBS

REST OF DAY: RECORD WARMTH, BREEZY HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COOL. STRAY STORMS LOW: 54

TOMORROW: WINDY & WARMER, LATE DAY STORMS – SOME SEVERE HIGH: 74

CBS