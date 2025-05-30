Second Space to Grow playground now available at West Side elementary school

A West Side elementary school is celebrating Friday after a newly installed playground was made available.

The playground at Spencer Technology Academy at 214 N. Lavergne Ave. is part of the Space to Grow Program.

The new play space helps kids stay healthy, but it also has a hidden feature—protecting homes in the neighborhood from flooding.

The playground's redesign features an underground chamber system that acts like a sponge. It can capture 625,000 gallons of rainwater each year, which otherwise might flood nearby basements and streets.

Another Space to Grow playground can be found at Ronald Brown Community Academy in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Several more eco-friendly playgrounds will be completed in Chicago over the summer, just in time for the next school year.