Southern Illinois nonprofit has tools stolen on Christmas Day; community steps up to help

A downstate community has come together to help a nonprofit that was targeted by burglars on Christmas Day.

Josh and Jason just opened a new chapter of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Carlinville, about three and a half hours south of Chicago.



With help from donations and volunteers, the nonprofit works to build and deliver beds to families so that kids don't have to sleep on a couch or the floor.

But on Christmas Day, Josh and Jason learned that thieves had broken into their warehouse and stolen all their tools; about $3,000 worth. Since then, they said, there's been an outpouring of support from the community. They said individuals and business owners have stepped into get them what they need to keep building those beds.

A local Crimestoppers organization has now joined police, asking anyone with information on the burglary to speak out.