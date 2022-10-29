South suburban youth football league wins appeal after losing ranking due to records error

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Players in a youth football league went from being the number two team to being ineligible for the playoffs this weekend.

A records error benched the players.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, the Midwest Hawks Youth Football organization of Country Club Hills won their appeal – and can now play. But there is a catch.

On Friday night, the Midwest Hawks got in a quick unplanned practice. The 12-and-under youth team was dealt a big blow this week when they were told they couldn't play.

"Honestly, I was kind of disappointed because as you all know, we worked very hard this season to get to where we are," said Midwest Hawks player Andres Bowers.

Andres and his teammates learned despite excelling all season on the field, their winning season had been thrown out. This was because their head coach failed to meet the proper deadline to certify the team's roster at the start of the season.

"I felt like our opportunities were taken away for a petty reason," Andres said.

The Northern Illinois United Youth Football League informed Coach Bert Kennerson that even though all the players were of playing age, his ill record keeping resulted in five winds turning int losses.

This moved the Hawks from number two to number eight in the rankings.

"I thought that I followed the right steps. I thought that I had everything taken care of," Kennerson said. "But later on down the line, we found out that that wasn't so true."

That error and drop in the rankings ended the boys' playoff chances this weekend.

"All we wanted for our kids to go out there and have a chance to play," said parent Angela Jackson. "If we lose a game, we can accept that."

Their 8-1 season turned to 3-6.

So the team appealed all week. Finally on Friday, the league handed down news which brought smiles to the players – they can play, and keep their ranking.

But Coach Bert is out – and is not allowed to be on the field.

"I'll still be at the game," Kennerson said. "I might not be on the sideline to cheer them on, but they know I'm there, and they know I have their backs."

On Friday night, the boys were practicing once again – preparing to leave it all on the field and give it their best for their coach.

"Honestly, I just want to go out there and win for him," said Andres.

"Thank you for letting the boys play," added Jackson.