Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows south suburban man bolting from traffic stop, injuring officer in Iowa

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Video shows officer clinging to car during Iowa chase
Video shows officer clinging to car during Iowa chase 00:50

CARROLL, Iowa (CBS) -- Newly-released video shows a wild traffic stop out of Iowa involving a man from south suburban Chicago Heights.

On March 5, 2021, officers in Carroll, Iowa in the west central part of the state pulled over Dennis Guider Jr. They wanted to talk to him about a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation, CBS affiliate KCCI-TV, Des Moines reported.

Guider started to drive away. Police body camera footage shows Officer Patrick McCarty clinging to the hood of the car with his gun drawn, ordering Guider to stop the car.

About a minute later, the officer was thrown from the car when Guider hit a ditch. McCarty broke his back in the fall, KCCI reported.

Guider pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident in March of this year.

Guider's attorney pleaded for leniency in court – claiming his client was in fear for his life because of the gun pointed at his face, and saying the officer did not follow training when he stepped in front of a moving car.

Guider was sentenced last week to up to five years in prison, KCCI reported. He will serve a separate incident for his Illinois parole violation.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 6:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.