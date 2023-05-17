Video shows south suburban man bolting from traffic stop, injuring officer in Iowa

CARROLL, Iowa (CBS) -- Newly-released video shows a wild traffic stop out of Iowa involving a man from south suburban Chicago Heights.

On March 5, 2021, officers in Carroll, Iowa in the west central part of the state pulled over Dennis Guider Jr. They wanted to talk to him about a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation, CBS affiliate KCCI-TV, Des Moines reported.

Guider started to drive away. Police body camera footage shows Officer Patrick McCarty clinging to the hood of the car with his gun drawn, ordering Guider to stop the car.

About a minute later, the officer was thrown from the car when Guider hit a ditch. McCarty broke his back in the fall, KCCI reported.

Guider pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident in March of this year.

Guider's attorney pleaded for leniency in court – claiming his client was in fear for his life because of the gun pointed at his face, and saying the officer did not follow training when he stepped in front of a moving car.

Guider was sentenced last week to up to five years in prison, KCCI reported. He will serve a separate incident for his Illinois parole violation.