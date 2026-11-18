For the first time ever, the South Shore Line will have holiday trains.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday.

For $ 15 per person, riders can sit in a festively decorated train car — each with a holiday theme — eat holiday treats and talk to Santa.

Trains will depart from Michigan City or Munster/Dyer, with round-trip service to Chicago's Millennium Station.

The one-day event is happening on Saturday, Dec. 19.

More information can be found on the event's website.