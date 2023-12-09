Chicago's South Shore Drill Team gives back with winter coat drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – For nearly two decades, the South Shore Drill Team has called the Greater Grand Crossing community and the Gary Comer Youth Center home.

On Saturday, they opened their doors to welcome the community for a holiday coat drive. CBS 2's Darius Johnson, a South Shore Drill team alum, went to the South Side for the community giveback.

The show stoppers are usually on the streets performing their latest routines, but on Saturday, they decided to switch things up by performing an act of kindness to those who have supported them over the years.

For the last four years, the South Shore Drill Team has made it their mission to give back during the holidays. This year, they partnered with 17 different community organizations to provide 300 winter coats, jackets, gloves, scarves and even bikes to the kids of the Greater Grand Crossing community.

CBS 2 spoke to one of the instructors who participated and expressed what it meant to give back to those who have shown love and support over the decades.

"It's always a pleasure to give back to this community that has supported our shows," said Dinata Herron, an instructor. "We've taught some of their children and just to be able to continue to be a staple in their lives and present is a privilege, and we love to give back and be more than just a performing arts organization."

There were many who came in and out of the Gary Comer Youth Center to receive their needed winter items from the drill team. Those who showed up on Saturday also had a chance to see the team perform in person.

The team is getting ready for its Christmas show, which is set for next Saturday.