Chicago Shooting: Community remembers beloved supermarket clerk killed in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beloved supermarket clerk is dead after an attempted robbery Friday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. The would-be robber also died after being shot by a customer with a concealed carry license.

One big question was who shot first -- the customer with a license to carry or the would-be robber?

Police say when the offender came in the store and pulled out a gun, the customer shot at him. It was then that police say the would-be robber fired back, hitting and killing the clerk.

Family of 64-year-old Ali Hassan shared a photo of the man beloved by the community he and his two younger brothers served.

"This strange right here. I'm hurt right here because that's my guy," said Lindsay Ellis, a longtime South Shore resident.

Saturday, neighbors found the doors of El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd and South Shore still closed after violence showed up just before closing Friday night.

"We just got out of the store at 6:30. They close at 7," said Ellis. "As soon as I got in the house, sit on the couch, heard the pop, pop, pop, pop."

Police say when the would-be robber tried to rob the store at gunpoint, a customer shot at him, hitting him in the chest. That's when police say the offender shot at Hassan, hitting him in the chest and back. The would-be robber got away but was found dead about a block away on South Coles.

Longtime South Shore resident Mallory Jones was not at all surprised that an armed customer tried to protect Hassan by shooting the robber. Jones said Hassan ran the business with such respect and compassion for the community, he became like family to many.

"It wouldn't have made any difference who was in the store," he said. "If anybody in the neighborhood was in the store and they were armed, the result would've been the same because you've attacked family."

The kindness Hassan showed in everyday moments, neighbors say, will never be forgotten.

"When they first opened that store, I bring my boys down here," Ellis said. "I was trying to pay for their stuff. He told me, 'You don't have to pay for that.' Give them the kids that. He said, 'keep the money.'"

Hassan's nephew said his uncle was like a second father figure to him. The family is mourning this loss.

Neighbors say a funeral service will be held for Hassan Monday.

Detectives are still investigating.