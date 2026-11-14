1 critically injured in South Shore apartment fire

One person was seriously injured in an apartment building fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the building fire in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 7 a.m.

CFD confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital in critical conditon.

Another person was treated a local hospital for an injuries that CFD said was not related to the fire. It is not clear how they were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.