South Holland, Illinois, completes eight-year flood mitigation project

South Holland, Illinois, recently celebrated the completion of an eight-year 11.8 acre flood mitigation measure called the Thorn Ditch Mitigation Project.

South Holland resident Carlashawn Cameron has seen how bad the flooding can be up close and personal. She's had flooding in the front of her house and the back of her home.

"The water would come up and come to maybe about here, but you would mostly see it overflow into the walking path," she said.

The walking path is also connected to the new Maicach Park and Pioneer Park. They are part of the $5.8 million Thorn Ditch Flood Mitigation Project, which was partially funded by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

The village said they've had a difficult time with flooding in several locations. They wanted to relocate the water runoff to where it wouldn't be detrimental to the general public, streets, and wouldn't impact homeowners.

"And that's really what this is, is a culmination of giving a way for the Village to go and manage the stormwater infrastructure and the flow from this particular tributary," said South Holland Director of Public Works Director Mike Cramer.

Cramer said they tested the project three times in the past few months.

"One in June, one in July and one in August. All where we had heavy extensive rain and we were able to see it in operation," he said.

Cameron said because she's previously had flooding in her basement, she's curious to see what happens with all the expected rain this week.

"The only way you're going to find out is if it happens and then we can see that the water is subsiding. We'll be able to tell on a regular downpour, if it fills up or not. We'll have to wait and see," she said.

The village said this was an eight-year project, which took a lot of time and effort to get to this point.