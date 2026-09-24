3 wounded in shooting outside South Chicago liquor store

Three men were wounded in a shooting on Thursday night outside a liquor store in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said, around 8 p.m., three men were standing near 87th and Commercial, when someone in a silver SUV opened fire.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left shin, a 49-year-old man was shot in the right calf, and a 38-year-old man was shot in the neck and cheek. All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police could not immediately provide further information on the shooting, but officers could be seen cordoning off the street and sidewalk outside D&O Food & Liquors.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.