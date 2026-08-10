Why didn't state regulators take action sooner against Chicago funeral home where 56 decomposing bodies were found?

Many unanswered questions remain after 56 decomposing bodies were found inside a Chicago funeral home last week.

The family that owns South Chicago Chapel funeral home was previously tied to a crematory shut down over mishandled remains, so why wasn't the funeral home under more scrutiny until now?

Clark Morgan, the funeral home's president, had his funeral director license revoked in 2024.

His wife, Johanna Morgan, had her funeral director license suspended on Wednesday after the bodies were discovered at South Chicago Chapel. State records show her license was suspended due to a finding that the facility's "continued practice is a danger to the public safety, interest and welfare."

Records show Johanna Morgan had been "allowing multiple decedents to be kept in an unrefrigerated area with deplorable conditions including rodent infestation, causing decomposition and maggot infestation of the bodies."

Clark Morgan was accused of mishandling bodies at Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights, which was shut down by the state last year, so why wasn't someone connecting the dots?

Since crematorium and funeral home licenses are regulated by two separate state agencies, Clark Morgan was allowed to still serve as president of South Chicago Chapel, where his wife was funeral director, even after he was accused of mishandling human remains at Heights Crematory.

Attorney Michael Sharkey, a funeral director who represents the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, said the state of Illinois should have been aware of the relationship between the family businesses for more than a year before the decomposing bodies were found at South Chicago Chapel.

"I immediately thought, 'Why wasn't the state of Illinois watching the folks? How could they possibly be back in business?'" he said.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said, while they have the power to revoke funeral directors' licenses, they do not have jurisdiction over funeral homes.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who regulates crematories, suggested that both funeral homes and crematories should be regulated under one roof.

"I would say, obviously, something needs to happen, because this [finger pointing] is getting really old," Sharkey said. "We want scrutiny, because good funeral homes don't fear scrutiny. Good crematories don't fear scrutiny."

CBS News Chicago has asked the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for an interview, and asked why the department didn't take action against South Chicago Chapel sooner. Despite asking on Friday and Monday, they have not provided answers to specific questions.