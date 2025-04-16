Firefighters battling 2-alarm warehouse fire on Chicago's West Side

Firefighters are battling a large fire in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the 2-alarm fire broke out in the 5000 block of West Lake Street before 5 a.m. CFD said there was a full roof collapse with fire under the roof.

CFD said two workers safely escaped the fire.

The fire department utilized drone video to locate hotspots and work to put out the flames.

CFD said no injuries have been reported.

CTA confirmed Green Line service has resumed. The fire chief said smoke shut down train service and resuming service was a priority.

Bus service was also being impacted by the fire response.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.