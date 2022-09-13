Son of late jazz icon Ramsey Lewis remembers father as a 'family man'

CHICAGO (CBS) – Music lovers around the world continue to mourn the passing of jazz icon Ramsey Lewis.

Many will remember Lewis for his soulful style on the keys, but his family said they'll always just remember him as "Pops."

On Tuesday, CBS 2 spoke with Lewis' youngest son, Bobby. He said he will remember his dad as a compassionate man, a wonderful listener and a world-class trash talker in backyard basketball games.

"Dad was just a family man," said Bobby Lewis. "I did not know, even when we went to concerts and me and my brother Frayne, we traveled with dad a lot. He was still dad, you know? We'd still go and get hamburgers, sound check. He'd let us run around on the stage."

He also shared this message with his father's fans:

"Just thank you for, as my parents traveled around the world, for making every place that he went to home and embracing him," Lewis said. "And continue to do that as they listen to his music because he created it for the audience. He lived for the audience."

Bobby Lewis said we haven't heard the last of his dad just yet. An album of his livestream performances is due out in November.