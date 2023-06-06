Something Good in Englewood honors parents, community leaders making a difference

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Something Good in Englewood - the non-profit group held its annual 'Something Good in Englewood' awards event.

The ceremony honored influential parents in the community, handing out trophies to deserving moms and dads as well as local leaders and others who inspire Englewood families.

One winner was actor Cortez Smith from the hit showtime series "The Chi." It was the eighth year for the awards, put on with help from Little Angels Family Daycare.