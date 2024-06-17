Some are stuck out working in record-breaking heat in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As many in the Chicago area tried to find a way to escape the heat Monday, others had no choice but to brave the temperatures for days at a time.

Downtown Chicago was bustling with people on Monday, and there was plenty of demand for people brave enough to work in the heat.

"They be ordering the hottest stuff on the hottest day," said Emmanuel Ramos.

Ramos felt the steam a little extra steam on Monday as he cooked some of the hottest dishes in a food truck alongside Grant Park. Demand for such hot items did not slow down despite the heat.

"They order ramen, corn—they just want everything hot. I don't know why," said Ramos. "Right now, something that would be good is the smoothies. I think those are refreshing."

Ramos said he sets up alongside Grant Park every day of the week.

"We be here until we see that there's no more people," said Ramos. "Sometimes, we stay till 9 p.m."

He is working long hours in pursuit of a bigger goal.

"I grew up in Back of the Yards. My dream is to get out of there," Ramos said. "I have my kid. I have a kid and I'm 17 years old—and I have to push harder for him to get out of there."

A jog to the southwest in Pilsen, not a food truck, but a makeshift market had been set up on the street.

"El calor es insoportable," said Anna Cares. The translation is, "The heat is unbearable."

Cares used to live in a migrant shelter with her two kids—ages 3 and 7. Now, she says she is in a house—but she still does not have papers to work legally, and she is not yet eligible to apply for asylum.

Thus, Cares has been selling cold drinks and sweet snacks just to get by.

Some asylum seekers said the migrant shelter at 21st and Halsted streets does have air conditioning—but they said they were still receiving eviction notices regardless of the heat.

CBS 2 reached out to the Johnson administration for comment and was waiting to hear back late Monday.