Record-breaking heat possible Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stretch of hot and humid weather continues to start the week with air quality alerts for much of the area and the risk of scattered storms.

Monday will be the hottest day since August 24, 2023, with a potential record high of 97 degrees. The record of 96 degrees was set in 1957.

An air quality alert remains in effect until midnight for McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Cook, and Will counties.

The hot weather will continue throughout the week.

Highs will be in the 90s, with heat index values near 100 each day.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible each day.

The heat likely won't break until the second half of the weekend.