Watch CBS News
Weather

Record-breaking heat possible Monday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Record-breaking heat Monday in Chicago
Record-breaking heat Monday in Chicago 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stretch of hot and humid weather continues to start the week with air quality alerts for much of the area and the risk of scattered storms. 

Monday will be the hottest day since August 24, 2023, with a potential record high of 97 degrees. The record of 96 degrees was set in 1957. 

56ac5b5c-85f4-468e-88ed-e1fd991e733e.png

An air quality alert remains in effect until midnight for McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Cook, and Will counties.

6ff738d0-a9a8-4151-affd-ca9abea1f0db.png

The hot weather will continue throughout the week. 

Highs will be in the 90s, with heat index values near 100 each day.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible each day. 

The heat likely won't break until the second half of the weekend.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 8:20 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.