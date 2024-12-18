Temperatures to fall below freezing overnight, more snow on Thursday night

More snowfall possible on Thursday night for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will rapidly filter back in tonight with lows taking a dip towards the middle 20s.

Thursday morning, Chicago will have a cloudy start, with a wintry mix of rain and snow starting to arrive around dinnertime. As temperatures hover in the middle 30s and start to fall below freezing around 10pm, the changeover from a rain/snow mix will transition just to snow showers.

Snow showers will continue and pick up overnight, lasting through Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, the system snow will wind down and we will be left with higher snowfall accumulations for northern Illinois, around 2 to 3". In the city and northwest Indiana, totals will be around 1" to 2". Further south, in areas like Kankakee and LaSalle counties, snow totals likely will be less than 1".

In northwest Indiana, lake-effect snow will stay in the forecast Saturday as locations elsewhere have drier conditions.

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 25.

Tomorrow: Cloudy start, dinnertime snow arrives. High of 35.

Tomorrow night: Snow starts to stick. Low of 29.

